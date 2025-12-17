Chaos for Commuters: Delays Set to Last Through Rush Hour

Watch Live

  Updated: 05:49
  , 17 December 2025
A major crash has forced the complete closure of the northbound M1 between Milton Keynes (Junction 14) and Northampton (Junction 15). Emergency services, including Northamptonshire Police and National Highways, are on scene. The motorway is expected to stay shut well into the night, causing severe traffic chaos.

National Highways has warned drivers that the northbound closure will impact the morning rush hour. Normal traffic flow is now not expected until around 11:15am, with motorists advised to plan alternate routes or delay journeys where possible.

On the southbound side, lane closures between the same junctions are also causing delays, with expected reopening times pushed back to 8:45am.

Traffic Diversions in Place – What Drivers Need to Know

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Junction 14. The official diversion route is as follows:

  • Exit at J14 and join the A509 to Northfield Road Roundabout
  • Take third exit westbound onto the A509 Portway
  • Continue past nine roundabouts to the A5/A509 Portway Roundabout
  • Take the third exit onto the A5 northwest
  • Follow the A5 to the A5/A508/A422 Old Stratford Roundabout
  • Take the fourth exit onto the A508 northeast
  • Continue through Grafton Regis and Roade to rejoin the M1 at J15

Large queues are building on both the motorway and diversion routes. Drivers are urged to “allow extra journey time” and heed diversion signs marked with a hollow diamond.

Police Give Go-Ahead to Release Traffic Caught in Closure

National Highways confirmed police permission to start moving vehicles trapped in the closure via lane four, allowing traffic to turn around and head back southbound.

“Police have now advised we can release all of the remainder of the traffic caught within the closure via lane four. Thank you for your continued patience,” a National Highways spokesperson said.

Motorway Cameras Taken Offline Near Crash

Traffic CCTV cameras around the crash site have been temporarily disabled by authorities to protect the privacy of those involved and prevent gasping images from being broadcast.

A MotorwayCameras.co.uk spokesperson explained: “This happens when an agency takes control of cameras during an incident to avoid showing identifiable details like vehicle registrations.”

Stay Tuned for Updates

This is an ongoing situation. We’re bringing the latest updates live as emergency services work to clear the scene and reopen this vital motorway.

 

