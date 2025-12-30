Chaos in Eurotunnel: Hundreds Stranded in Freezing Cold

Eurotunnel disaster continues in Folkestone, Kent tonight. Dozens of drivers are stuck in their cars, battling freezing temperatures as severe delays persist.

Dual Tunnel Disaster Blocks Cross-Channel Travel

Earlier today, a train entering the tunnel had its pantograph snagged on the catenary wire, pulling down 600 metres of overhead cables. Meanwhile, another train suffered a broken axle in the adjacent tunnel and had to be towed out. Both tunnels are now blocked, bringing traffic to a grinding halt.

Angry Passengers Slam Chaos and Lack of Updates

One passenger, stuck on a stationary train for nearly two hours, blasted officials: “Staff don’t know what’s going on. We’ve been boarded but the train isn’t moving. The original problem hasn’t been fully fixed.”

“Why board people on trains that are going nowhere? The lack of information is just unacceptable.”

Travel chaos shows no sign of easing as frustrated motorists remain trapped in freezing conditions with no clear timeline for resolution.