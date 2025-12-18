Chaos in Margate: Man on Rampage Kicks Cars and Assaults Locals

Kent Police are hunting for witnesses and victims after a man went on a violent spree in Margate’s town centre.

Wild Scene at Marine Drive

Just after 8.30pm on Thursday 11 December 2025, officers were called to Marine Drive. A man was spotted kicking cars near the marina, acting erratically, and walking dangerously in the middle of the road.

Multiple Assaults at Market Square and Market Place

The trouble didn’t stop there. The suspect allegedly attacked several people around Market Square and Market Place. Luckily, no one suffered serious injuries.

Police Arrest and Appeal for Information

Officers quickly arrested a man at the scene. Now, they want to hear from anyone who was involved but hasn’t yet contacted the police, or anyone who witnessed the chaos unfold.

Call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting incident number 46/212260/25.

Alternatively, provide info anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or use their online form.