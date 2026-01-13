Watch Live

TRAFFIC CHAOS Chaos on A2070 in Kent After Tanker and Car Crash

  • Updated: 18:55
  • , 13 January 2026
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs

The A2070 is completely closed in both directions following a serious collision between a tanker and a car. Traffic is backed up from the Tenterden turn off at Hamstreet all the way to Violet Way in Ashford.

Accident Investigation Brings Traffic to a Standstill

  • Road shut from Hamstreet (Tenterden turn off) to Ashford (Violet Way)
  • Accident investigation work ongoing
  • Heavy delays and queueing traffic reported

Train Services Also Hit by Crash

Not just road users – rail passengers are also affected. The crash is causing disruption to trains running between Ashford and Rye.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency services clear the scene.

