HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns

  Updated: 18:24
  23 January 2026
Massive disruption hits the A23 southbound in West Sussex after an HGV hauling a forklift flipped between M23 Junction 11 and the B2115. The overturned lorry has completely blocked the carriageway, sparking chaos for drivers.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to tackle the spill and manage the mess. Specialist recovery teams are en route, but the road remains shut as the clean-up operation is underway.

Motorists are warned to expect long delays and find alternative routes where possible.

Road Closures and Diversions Causing Mayhem

The A23 southbound is shut until further notice. Traffic is being forced onto local roads, adding to congestion in the area.

Heads up: Avoid the nearby A264 as it’s currently closed due to flooding, leaving drivers with few easy options.

Stay Updated Before You Travel

Officials promise to release updates as the situation evolves. Keep checking local news and traffic reports before heading this way to dodge the gridlock.

