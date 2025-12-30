Watch Live

LANE CLOSURES Chaos on M20 Westbound: All Traffic Held After Crash Near Brands Hatch

  • Updated: 05:52
  • , 30 December 2025
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network

An accident has brought the M20 westbound to a standstill after junction 2 at Wrotham, near the Brands Hatch Circuit.

Due to a vehicle facing the wrong way in lane two on the carriageway.

The incident happened just after 5am on Tuesday 30th December 2025 with reports delays of approx 40 minutes to drivers using this section of the busy motorway.

Major Delays Building

  • All traffic temporarily stopped
  • Long queues forming
  • Disruption expected to last

Stay Alert and Find Alternatives

Drivers heading west on the M20 are advised to expect heavy delays and consider alternative routes until the incident is cleared.

Recommended for you

BREAKING

Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PASSENGERS INJURED Ryanair Flight Forced to Turn Back After Turbulence Horror
PEACE PLAN Trump and Zelensky Meet for High-Stakes Peace Talks at Mar-a-Lago
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic House Fire in Hamstreet Claims Child’s Life
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS TEEN Joint investigation underway following fatal house fire near Ashford

Must READ

Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot
DAYLIGH ROBBERY Brighton Fitness Coach Robbed During Social Media Shoot
CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

BREAKING

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED CCTV Released After Deadly Crash in Gillingham

BREAKING

CARRIED SOME DISTANCE Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Italian Security Operation: Seizure of 8 Million Euros and Arrest of 9 Accused of Supporting Hamas
Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
FIRST PICTURE Family Pay Tearful Tribute to Dad Murdered on Christmas Day
POLICE PROBE HIT AND RUN Emergency Chaos! Pier Road Shut in Gillingham After Hit and Run Collision
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
CLOSED FRIENDS KILLED Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Anthony Joshua’s Close Team Members
New Year’s Eve Is Quickly Approaching And Plans Are In Place To Ensure Londoners Are Kept Safe During The Evening’s Celebrations
PLAN AHEAD Met Gears Up for Massive New Year’s Eve Blitz Across London
Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
FIRST PICTURES Tragic Boxing Day Blaze Kills Mother and Two Children as Police Dad Fights to Save Them
Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre
VIOLENT SPREE Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre

More For You

Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
POLICE CONTINUE TO APPEAL FOR WITNESSES Young Woman Killed as Volkswagen T-Roc Crashes on M2
Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
SILLY GAMES SILLY PRIZES Festive Foolery with Fake Flashers
Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
FATAL BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Hamstreet Home – Residents Urged to Close Windows and Doors
Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas
ONE PUNCH KILL Devoted Grandfather, 66, Dies After Brutal Punch Outside Village Pub Days Before Christmas

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
CHILD RAPIST Man Jailed for 12 Years Over Child Rape and Paying for Sex
Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
BRING HER HOME Missing 16-Year-Old Amy Last Seen in Redhill
Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
AIRCRASH INVESIGATION Hanningfield Reservoir: Small Aircraft Crashes Into Water
Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
TRIO JAILED Three Men Jailed After 1.3 Tonnes of Cannabis Seized in Gravesend
Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
FIRST PICTURE Schoolgirl, 13, Dies in Ashford House Fire Days After Christmas
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
FEARED DEAD Mother and Two Children Die in Boxing Day Blaze as Police Dad Escapes
FIRST PICTURE Hero Neighbours Beaten Back By Flames In Tragic House Fire That Killed Child Named Lily
Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
ONE DEAD,TWO CRITICAL Man Dies and Five Injured in Horror Three-Car Smash in Hampshire
Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
EMERGENCY LANDING Aer Lingus Plane Surrounded by Fire Engines After Emergency Manchester Landing
Severe Weather Alert Issued for Snow in England – Expect Delays
SNOW JOKE Snow Warning and Health Alerts Hit UK for New Year’s Eve as Temperatures Plunge to -4C
Palestine Hunger Striker 'Losing Ability to Speak' After 57 Days Without Food
IN A VERY BAD WAY Palestine Hunger Striker ‘Losing Ability to Speak’ After 57 Days Without Food
CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
FATAL BLAZE CLAIMS CHILD CONCERNS OVER STRUCTURAL SAFETY OF HAMSTREET PROPERTY
Man Shot Dead by Police After 'Handgun' Crash in Norfolk Market Town
SHOT BY POLICE Man Shot Dead by Police After ‘Handgun’ Crash in Norfolk Market Town
Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye
STATE OF EMERGENCY Flights Grounded and State of Emergency as Massive Snowstorm Smashes New York
One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured
TRAGIC BLAZE UPDATE One Child Dead, Another Hospitalised Three Firefighters injured

More From UKNIP

Toxic 'Palm Oil' Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
DOG OWNER WARNING Toxic ‘Palm Oil’ Lump Strikes Kent Beaches – Dog Owners Beware!
Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
TRIBUTES POUR IN Firefighter and Watch Manager Andy Leyland Dies Over Christmas
Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
RAPE ATTACK Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Sexual Assault in Lewes on Christmas Eve
Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash
FAILED TO STOP FOR POLICE Bradford Chaos: BMW Chase Ends in Serious Crash