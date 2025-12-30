An accident has brought the M20 westbound to a standstill after junction 2 at Wrotham, near the Brands Hatch Circuit.

Due to a vehicle facing the wrong way in lane two on the carriageway.

The incident happened just after 5am on Tuesday 30th December 2025 with reports delays of approx 40 minutes to drivers using this section of the busy motorway.

Major Delays Building

All traffic temporarily stopped

Long queues forming

Disruption expected to last

Stay Alert and Find Alternatives

Drivers heading west on the M20 are advised to expect heavy delays and consider alternative routes until the incident is cleared.