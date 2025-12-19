Chaos on M25: Two Incidents Between Junctions 14 and 16

The M25 is in turmoil today with two separate incidents causing major disruption between Junction 14 and Junction 16.

Vehicle Fire Closes Lane

A vehicle fire has forced the closure of lane 1 (of 6) anticlockwise between Junction 15 (M4 J4B / Slough) and Junction 14 (Heathrow Airport). Emergency services were quick to respond, but delays are expected to continue as the scene is cleared.

Police Incident Halts Traffic

Meanwhile, an unspecified police incident between Junction 15 and Junction 16 has halted traffic in that stretch. Authorities have since released traffic between these junctions, but drivers are warned to expect delays.

Huge Disruption in Both Directions

UPDATE: The M25 is experiencing major hold-ups in both directions between Junction 14 and Junction 16. Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes and exercise caution while travelling in this area.