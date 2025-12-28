Watch Live

COMPLEX RECOVERY OPERATION Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne

  • Updated: 09:50
  • , 28 December 2025
Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne

HGV Overturns, Road Blocked for Hours

An overturned lorry slammed the brakes on the busy A20 westbound from Dover to Capel-le-Ferne. National Highways confirmed the stretch from the A256 junction near Dover to the B2011 at Capel-le-Ferne is closed.

Recovery teams are battling to clear the scene, with the road expected to stay shut for hours. “The closure is necessary for the safety of officers and specialist recovery teams,” National Highways said.

 

 

Police Close London-Bound Lane

Kent Police rushed to the scene after a call at 1.20am about the overturned HGV. A spokesperson said: “Officers attended immediately and closed the westbound lane for recovery operations.”

 

 

Drivers Warned: Follow Diversions and Expect Delays

Motorists heading through the area must stick to official diversions and brace for lengthy delays. Plan additional travel time or seek alternative routes while the recovery continues.

Stay glued for live updates on this breaking traffic chaos.

Recommended for you

Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
CAUGHT OUT Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland

Must READ

British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
ARREST IN THAILAND British Fugitive Nabbed in Thailand Over Shocking Domestic Abuse Allegations
Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
POLICE PROBE Man, 66, Dies After Pub Punch-Up as Police Arrest 36-Year-Old on Murder Suspicion
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
EMBARRASSMENT French Police Union Slams Migrant Crackdown Plan Over Safety Fears
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
CHARGED AND REMANDED Ashford Robbery Suspect Busted and Charged

BREAKING

ICONIC HOTEL Huge Blaze Tears Through Glasgow City Centre Near House of Gods Hotel
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy
Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
FOUR RESCUED Early Morning Inferno at King’s Cross Sparks Hair-Raising Rescue
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
CAR FIRE Car Blaze Sparks Early Chaos on M25
Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential

More For You

Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
SHOT AND STABBED Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
URGENT SEARCH CONTINUES Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
FIND HER Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999

More From UK News in Pictures

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
STILL CRITICAL Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
THREE MISSING House Blaze Near Stroud Police probe launched
John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
URGENT RECALL John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
'Bomb' Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
MOTORWAY MADNESS The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit
Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
SHATTERED Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
ootballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
PICTURED AND NAMED Footballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
FATAL COLLSION Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy
Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
FROST BITES Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
MAJOR INCIDENT Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire

More From UKNIP

Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
TOO RISKY Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
RESCUE MISSION Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
BAD APPLE Shocking Night Out: YouTuber Clashes with Doormen and Police in Public Spat
Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon
MAJOR SEARCH STOOD DOWN Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon