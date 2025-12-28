Chaos on the A20: Westbound lane shut after lorry crash snarls traffic between Dover and Capel-le-Ferne

HGV Overturns, Road Blocked for Hours

An overturned lorry slammed the brakes on the busy A20 westbound from Dover to Capel-le-Ferne. National Highways confirmed the stretch from the A256 junction near Dover to the B2011 at Capel-le-Ferne is closed.

Recovery teams are battling to clear the scene, with the road expected to stay shut for hours. “The closure is necessary for the safety of officers and specialist recovery teams,” National Highways said.

Police Close London-Bound Lane

Kent Police rushed to the scene after a call at 1.20am about the overturned HGV. A spokesperson said: “Officers attended immediately and closed the westbound lane for recovery operations.”

Drivers Warned: Follow Diversions and Expect Delays

Motorists heading through the area must stick to official diversions and brace for lengthy delays. Plan additional travel time or seek alternative routes while the recovery continues.

Stay glued for live updates on this breaking traffic chaos.