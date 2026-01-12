Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem

Commuters on the A217 faced significant disruption after a fallen tree and lamp post blocked the busy route near a Shell garage, leaving parts of the Epsom area gridlocked and residents struggling to get through multiple road closures.

What Happened on the A217?

Motorists reported that a large tree came down alongside a lamp post, completely obstructing sections of the A217 during peak travel times. The incident quickly brought traffic to a standstill, with congestion spreading across surrounding roads.

Adding to the concern, unconfirmed reports circulated locally suggesting a possible gas leak in the area, alongside ongoing worries about sinkhole issues nearby. Emergency services and highways teams were seen responding as a precaution while assessments were carried out.

Widespread Road Closures

Several surrounding routes were also shut, including roads running through and around the Epsom Downs, compounding delays for drivers attempting to divert away from the A217.

Residents described widespread disruption as closures rippled across the local road network.