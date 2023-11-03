Today: November 3, 2023

Chatham residents are warned to be on their guard following reports of steering wheel thefts during the hours of darkness

On Monday 30 October 2023, four BMW cars were targeted overnight in Highgrove Road, Rover Road, McKenzie Road and Smith Road. Steering wheels were stolen by thieves who smashed a window to gain access to each vehicle’s interior.

Inspector Daniel Blatter, of the Medway Community Safety Unit said:‘These These thefts leave victims with a significant repair bill and our officers have been patrolling the area in marked and unmarked vehicles looking to stop and arrest suspects.

‘In the meantime, I would advise car owners, particularly those with BMWs, to park their cars in a well-lit place, on a driveway, or in a garage, when not in use. If you see somebody acting suspiciously near a car and you think a crime is about to be committed, you should call 999.’

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/194329/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

