ARSON CHARGES Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar

  • Updated: 08:57
  • , 22 December 2025
Chatham Woman Busted for Arson After Fire Destroys Jaguar

 

A woman has been charged with arson following a late-night blaze in Chatham that damaged several vehicles, including a Jaguar.

Fire Erupts at Carton House Car Park

The fire broke out at around 12.05am on Saturday 13 December 2025 at Carton House on New Road. A pile of rubbish was set ablaze, sparking a fast-moving fire that caused damage to a Jaguar and other cars in the parking area.

Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Kent Fire and Rescue Service, along with police patrols, quickly attended the incident. They managed to extinguish the fire before it could spread further.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

After launching a thorough investigation, officers arrested Michelle Sutcliffe, 40, from Lester Road, Chatham on Friday 19 December. She has since been charged with arson.

Sutcliffe appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 16 January.

