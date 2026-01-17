Chelmsford Prison Tutor Jailed for Secret Romance with Inmate

A prison teacher at HMP Chelmsford has been slammed and sentenced after striking up an illicit relationship with a prisoner. Melissa Murphy, 48, abused her position and now faces jail time.

Teacher Turns Prisoner’s Pen Pal

Murphy, formerly known as Melissa O’Brien, was caught exchanging letters with an inmate. The offending came to light when staff discovered a locked classroom with Murphy inside — keys suspiciously missing — and she was found hiding a photo of the prisoner at her home.

Murphy worked at HMP Chelmsford for 4 years

The inappropriate relationship began summer 2023

First letter from prisoner received in November 2023

Multiple letters revealed a sexual relationship in messages

Justice Served at Chelmsford Crown Court

After an investigation and arrest in December 2023, Murphy was charged with misconduct in public office. At Chelmsford Crown Court on 2 October 2025, she pleaded guilty. The sentence? Eight months behind bars plus a 12-month supervision order after release.

Police Speak Out on Breach of Trust

“Murphy abused a position of trust by forming this inappropriate relationship,” said Detective Becky Sparrow. “Anyone in prison is vulnerable. Staff must never put them in harm’s way. She risked both their safety.”

“By entering this relationship, Murphy compromised the whole justice system’s integrity.”

The case sent ripples through HMP Chelmsford, where security and staff worked closely with police to build a watertight case. Murphy’s misconduct is a stark reminder: prison staff must stay professional to protect both inmates and themselves.