Chelmsford’s Town Centre Team Brings Justice to Women Targeted by Assaulter

A team of dedicated officers from Chelmsford’s Town Centre Team have successfully concluded their persistent investigation into a series of assaults and threatening incidents against women and girls in the area. The perpetrator has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment.

The swift response by the officers came after reports of women and girls being approached, threatened, and assaulted by an unknown man earlier this year. The incidents had left the community concerned for the safety of women in Chelmsford.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, August 22, when a woman was punched by a stranger from behind while waiting at a set of traffic lights in Chelmer Road. On Monday, September 4, two girls, aged 14 and 15, were walking along Chelmer Village Way when they were approached by the same man on a bicycle. He behaved in a threatening manner, causing the girls to flee.

Two days later, on Wednesday, September 6, a woman walking along Peel Road with her child was subjected to similar threatening behaviour. The man cycled quickly towards her, shouting threats as he approached. Fearing for their safety, the woman and child sought refuge behind a nearby van. Later that day, in Springfield Road, the same man targeted two teenagers, spitting at the girl and barging the boy with his shoulder.

Jake Carter, 27, residing on Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, was identified as the perpetrator responsible for each assault and subsequently arrested. The team provided support to the victims, ensuring they felt comfortable providing crucial statements and evidence to secure charges against Carter.

Despite denying the charges, Carter was convicted of all six counts of common assault after a two-day trial before magistrates. The weight of evidence compiled against him was instrumental in securing the conviction. On Thursday, November 2, Carter was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

One of the victims of the assault on August 22 expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the officers involved, saying, “The officers were excellent and kept me updated throughout the process. The witness care team also ensured I was informed about the sentencing. I can’t fault any part of the service I received.”

PC Chris Cleverley, the officer leading the investigation, emphasised the seriousness with which incidents of this nature are treated, stating, “This series of incidents was deeply concerning and left us all at the Chelmsford Town Team worried about the safety of women and the wider community. We swiftly apprehended the person responsible and ensured they were held accountable. I want to thank all the victims for their bravery in coming forward and providing crucial evidence, which was instrumental in bringing this case to court and delivering justice. This case highlights our commitment to keeping the community in Chelmsford safe.”