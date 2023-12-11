Chemical Leak Scare Leads to Evacuation of 450 People from Mitcham School

In a concerning turn of events, approximately 450 individuals were evacuated from a school in Mitcham, South London, following reports of a potential chemical leak earlier today, Monday, December 11. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was swiftly on the scene to manage the situation, which they later identified as a ‘refrigerant leak.’

The LFB, in an update shared on X around midday, described the precautionary measures taken in response to the suspected chemical leak at the Mitcham school. A 25-metre cordon was established by the fire brigade as a safety protocol while the emergency services assessed and controlled the situation.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were present at the scene to evaluate several individuals. One person, whose condition remains undisclosed, was taken to the hospital for further medical attention.