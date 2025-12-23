Watch Live

HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested

  • Updated: 09:42
  • , 23 December 2025
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested

 

A tragic smash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire has claimed the life of a two-year-old boy and left five others seriously injured just days before Christmas.

Crash Details: Breakdown Turns Deadly

The toddler was a passenger in a Toyota Auris that had broken down on the northbound carriageway near the Stibbington Junction at around 6.20pm on Saturday.

The Toyota was stranded in a live lane when it was smashed into by a Volkswagen Touran, causing catastrophic injuries.

Victims and Arrest

  • The little boy, from London, was killed in the horrific crash.
  • Five other Londoners in the Toyota were rushed to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.
  • The Volkswagen driver, a 64-year-old man from Peterborough, suffered minor injuries.
  • He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Cambridgeshire Police have released the 64-year-old on bail until March 20 but continue to investigate.

Sgt David Mcllwhan said: “Our thoughts are with the parents and family of this young child who has tragically lost his life in this collision. The family is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.”

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage but was unable to stop at the scene to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online quoting incident 401 of December 20, or call 101 if without internet access.

Recommended for you

Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
DANGEROUS OFFENDERS Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
FIND CLIVE Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
STATION HORROR ATTACK Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
CRIME SCENE Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem

Must READ

Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
SERIAL ATTACKER Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
PARK RAPE Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire
REMANDED Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen’s Rape in Cheshire
Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
ROLLOVER Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers

More For You

Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
FIND HER Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
MASSIVE SCAM Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
BUSTED Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas

More From UK News in Pictures

Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
DIED AT SCENE Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
PUB ATTACK CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
Appeal Following Assaults At Medway Hospital
HOSPITAL BRAWL Man Charged After Violent Hospital Brawl in Gillingham
TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
HOUSE BLAZE Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
MANHUNT Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
STREET ATTACK Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
HIT BY A TRAIN Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
EAST LONDON PUB ATTACK East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
MAXHETE MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder

More From UKNIP

Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
HIGH SPEED CHASE Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians

BREAKING

Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash
FERRARI CRASH Call of Duty Creator Vince Zampella Dies in Fiery LA Mountain Crash
Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire
CHILD PREDATOR Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire