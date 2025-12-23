Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested

A tragic smash on the A1 in Cambridgeshire has claimed the life of a two-year-old boy and left five others seriously injured just days before Christmas.

Crash Details: Breakdown Turns Deadly

The toddler was a passenger in a Toyota Auris that had broken down on the northbound carriageway near the Stibbington Junction at around 6.20pm on Saturday.

The Toyota was stranded in a live lane when it was smashed into by a Volkswagen Touran, causing catastrophic injuries.

Victims and Arrest

The little boy, from London, was killed in the horrific crash.

Five other Londoners in the Toyota were rushed to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

The Volkswagen driver, a 64-year-old man from Peterborough, suffered minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

Cambridgeshire Police have released the 64-year-old on bail until March 20 but continue to investigate.

Sgt David Mcllwhan said: “Our thoughts are with the parents and family of this young child who has tragically lost his life in this collision. The family is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.”

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage but was unable to stop at the scene to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online quoting incident 401 of December 20, or call 101 if without internet access.