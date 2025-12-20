Child Abuser Jailed After Survivor Waives Anonymity

“I have nothing to hide,” declared Jennifer Colebrook, 29, as the man who sexually abused her was sentenced to jail. Jennifer bravely waived her right to anonymity after exposing the horrific abuse she suffered as a child.

Abuse Spanning Five Years Uncovered

Abuse began in 2007 when Jennifer was just 11 years old during visits to Gary Wilson’s home in Belper.

Wilson, now 56, carried out sexual abuse and assaulted Jennifer over a five-year period.

He forced her to perform sex acts and took indecent images, including one chilling photo where he threw £500 notes over her naked body.

Jennifer kept silent until age 22, finally confiding in her parents and reporting Wilson to police in 2019.

Justice Served at Lincoln Crown Court

Wilson was arrested in July 2019 after police seized multiple devices from his home. An investigation uncovered more indecent images unrelated to Jennifer.

He pleaded guilty to charges involving indecent images but denied accusations related to Jennifer. The case went to trial in October 2023, where a jury found him guilty on all 11 counts, including:

Sexual activity with a child

Sexual assault of a child

Inciting a child into sexual activity

Taking indecent images of a child

On December 15, Wilson was handed a 7-year jail term and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Survivor’s Heartbreaking Statement

“My life will never be the same again,” Jennifer told the court in a victim personal statement. “I have lost out on a childhood because of what this man has done to me.” “I’ve suffered years of panic attacks, flashbacks, anxiety and depression. I have even tried to take my own life multiple times.” “I’m still healing and it will take a long time to learn to live with this.”

Police Praise Survivor’s Courage

Detective Sergeant Chris Wright hailed Jennifer’s bravery: “She has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and court case.”

“By waiving her anonymity and sharing her story, Jennifer hopes to encourage others to speak out. There’s no shame in being a survivor.”

“Gary Wilson stole years of her childhood, but now he’s behind bars and cannot harm anyone else.”

Need Help? Support Is Available

If you have been affected by sexual abuse or assault, confidential help is available: