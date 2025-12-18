Child Assault at Balham Station: Police Hunt Woman Seen in Shocking Incident

Disturbing Attack in Broad Daylight

British Transport Police are urgently seeking a woman following a shocking assault on a young girl at Balham railway station. At around 8am on Thursday 20 November, the girl, believed to be of primary school age, was passing through the ticket barrier when the woman with her suddenly struck the side of her head. The blow caused the child to bang her head on a nearby wall.

Witnesses Step In, Suspect Flees

Two passersby confronted the woman, who responded with aggression and threats. The woman and the young girl then left the scene, leaving witnesses alarmed and police launching a full inquiry.

Police Appeal for Public Help

Officers have released an image of the woman they want to speak to as they investigate the child’s welfare and the circumstances surrounding the assault. Anyone who recognises this woman is urged to contact British Transport Police immediately.

Text BTP on 61016

Or call 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference: 117 of 20 November

Police emphasize the woman could hold crucial information. The safety of the child remains their priority.