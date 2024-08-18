 Child Dies in Trampoline Park Horror as Police Probe 'Unexplained' Death

A tragic incident occurred today at Flip Out Glasgow, a popular trampoline park, resulting in the death of a young child. Emergency services were called to the park at around 11 a.m. after reports of a child falling seriously unwell. The child was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear, and police are treating it as “unexplained.” However, there are currently no suspicious circumstances linked to the incident, according to initial reports.

Flip Out Glasgow, located in the Southside of the city, has since closed for the day following the tragic event. The company posted a statement on social media expressing its apologies for the inconvenience and offered refunds or rebookings for customers who had pre-booked visits for the day.

A police spokesperson confirmed, “We were called to a report of a child taking unwell at a premises on Southcroft Road, Glasgow, at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 18. The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children but sadly died a short time later. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The trampoline park has been a popular destination for families and children, and news of the child’s death has left the local community in shock.

In a statement, Flip Out Glasgow said, “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family at this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to cooperate with authorities as they investigate the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything unusual to come forward as inquiries continue. The park will remain closed until further notice, with updates to be posted on their social media channels.

