Child Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Greenwich

Emergency services swarmed Reminder Lane, Greenwich, at around 9.30pm yesterday (December 17) following reports of a medical emergency.

Paramedics Respond Swiftly

London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 9.35pm to assist a person unwell on Reminder Lane, SE10. Within five minutes, paramedics were on the scene treating a child.

Child Taken to Hospital, Condition Unknown

The youngster was promptly taken to hospital, but their current condition remains undisclosed.

Authorities Investigate

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further details on the incident.