Child Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Greenwich

Emergency services swarmed Reminder Lane, Greenwich, at around 9.30pm yesterday (December 17) following reports of a medical emergency.
Paramedics Respond Swiftly
London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 9.35pm to assist a person unwell on Reminder Lane, SE10. Within five minutes, paramedics were on the scene treating a child.
Child Taken to Hospital, Condition Unknown
The youngster was promptly taken to hospital, but their current condition remains undisclosed.
Authorities Investigate
The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for further details on the incident.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, and an incident response officer. Our first paramedics arrived in five minutes. We treated a child and took them to hospital.”