Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable

A police/" title="Kent Police" rel="nofollow">Kent Police drone crashed into a child after the pilot failed to spot an overhead cable, an official probe has revealed. The incident left the youngster with a serious hand injury, needing hospital treatment in London.

Drone Crash Chaos in Sheerness

The crash happened in Sheerness, Kent, in August when officers deployed a high-tech DJI M30T drone to search for an assault suspect on the Isle of Sheppey. Weighing around 4kg, the drone featured thermal, wide-angle, and zoom cameras – but failed to avoid a hidden cable above.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) confirmed: “The cable hazard had not been identified during the rapid deployment.” Neither Kent Police nor the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) disclosed the child’s age or injury details due to the ongoing inquiry.

First UK Injury From Police Drone

This marks the first time the IOPC is investigating a UK civilian injured by a police drone. A special police inspector has already received a misconduct notice over the incident.

Local resident Danny Ashton-Keenan described the aftermath to the BBC: “I heard a commotion and saw street/" title="The Street" rel="nofollow">the street cordoned off with police and ambulances. There was an empty drone box on one pavement and the crashed drone on the other side, with paramedics treating someone.”

Investigation Yields Limited Findings

The AAIB carried out a “record-only” investigation, relying mostly on info from the drone pilot. A spokesperson said a deeper probe wouldn’t likely produce safety improvements: “A full investigation was unlikely to yield new safety findings that would benefit wider aviation safety.”

The AAIB added, “Any incident involving injury, particularly to a member of the public, is deeply concerning for those affected.”

Kent Police declined further comment due to the IOPC’s ongoing investigation.