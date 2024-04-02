UK News in Pictures

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade

Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent

Home Breaking Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

A horrifying school shooting in Finland has left one child dead and two others injured, shaking the community and sparking widespread shock and grief. The incident took place at Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of the capital Helsinki, prompting swift response from law enforcement and emergency services.

Details of the Incident

The shooting occurred just after 7am UK time at the Jokiranta campus of Viertola school. The victims, all aged 12, were rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the suspected attacker, also aged 12, was apprehended and taken into custody by authorities.

Reports indicate that some children managed to hide during the attack, while others witnessed the tragic events unfold. The immediate danger has since been contained, according to the school’s principal Sari Laasila.

Community Response and Official Statements

Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed deep shock and condolences to the victims and their families. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen also conveyed sympathy, acknowledging the pain and worry gripping the affected families.

The suspect was reportedly arrested in an area of Helsinki called Siltakylantie, approximately 50 minutes away from the school. Witnesses described the arrest, noting that the individual dropped an object resembling a weapon before being apprehended by police.

History of School Shootings in Finland

This devastating incident echoes previous school shootings in Finland, which prompted the country to enact stricter gun legislation. In 2007, Pekka-Eric Auvinen carried out a deadly attack at Jokela High School, resulting in multiple fatalities, including his own. The following year, Matti Saari perpetrated a similar tragedy at a school in Kauhajoki, further underscoring the need for tighter firearm regulations.

In response, Finland introduced an aptitude test for all firearms license applicants and raised the minimum age for obtaining a license to 20 years old.

Community Mourning and Support

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, local residents have been urged to stay away from the school premises, which remain cordoned off by police. The tragedy has once again brought into focus the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of students and educators in educational environments.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, while offering support and assistance to those affected by the devastating loss. As Finland mourns the loss of a young life and prays for the swift recovery of the injured, the nation remains united in solidarity and resilience in the face of tragedy.

