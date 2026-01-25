Watch Live

GRIM VERDICT Child Rape Convict’s Final Appeal Thrown Out

  • Updated: 19:42
  • , 25 January 2026

A Middlesbrough man, Ashif Nashaat, has had his final attempt to overturn his conviction for child rape slammed shut. The 44-year-old was handed a hefty 18-year prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of attempted rape.

Horrifying Crimes Against Children and Teens

  • Nashaat tried to rape a girl under 13.
  • He struck again years later when she was over 16.
  • He faced trial at Teesside Crown Court where he denied the charges.

His victim, who cannot be named, expressed relief after the Court of Appeal rejected his renewed bid for freedom.

“The appeal process is torture to the victim and I’m just glad I can now move on and this is where it all ends. They’ve explained it’s the last time he could do it,” she said.

“Six different judges have looked at the case now and nothing was found to be faulty in his conviction and sentence. He’s tried to get off with it and the judges have said, no that’s the truth, go back to jail and deal with it.”

Judge Delivers Grim Verdict

During sentencing, Judge Howard Crowson ripped into Nashaat, saying: “I cannot regard you as a man with no similar offending – you were simply a man who by then had not been discovered to be a sexual offender.”

Nashaat was sentenced to 11 years (with one year on extended licence) for the attempted rape of the child, plus eight years for the attempted rape when she was older. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and slapped with a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

 

