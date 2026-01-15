Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars

Viktors Dembovskis, convicted child rapist and murderer, has died at HMP Frankland aged 63.

Monster Sentenced to Life

Dembovskis was jailed for life in March 2006 after a unanimous jury found him guilty of raping and murdering 17-year-old Jeshma Raithatha in London. He received three life sentences and was told he would never be released.

Tragic Disappearance and Death

Jeshma went missing on May 16, 2005, after leaving Claremont High School in Kenton, north west London, where she was studying for her A-levels. Last seen at 1.20pm that day, she never made it home.

Body Found After Week-Long Search

After eight days of desperate searching, Jeshma’s body was found on May 24 hidden in dense undergrowth near a recreation ground by the David Lloyd Leisure Centre and Greenford Road in Sudbury Hill, West London.