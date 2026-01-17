Watch Live

MAY WALK FREE Child Rapist Could Walk Free After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars

  • Updated: 05:02
  • , 17 January 2026
Child Rapist Could Walk Free After Nearly 20 Years Behind Bars

A vile predator jailed for life over the abduction and rape of a six-year-old girl may be released following a Parole Board hearing next month.

Brutal Attack in North Tyneside

Peter Voisey was locked up in 2006 after terrorising a young girl in Willington Quay, Wallsend, North Tyneside.

 

On the evening of 27 December 2005, Voisey broke into the child’s home while she was in the bath. He snatched her, stuffed her into his Vauxhall Astra, and subjected her to a horrifying 15-minute sexual assault – twice. He then dumped the terrified, naked girl on a nearby road, just streets from her home. She was found crying for her mum.

At sentencing, Judge David Hodson slammed the attack as “particularly serious” and warned Voisey, then 34, he might never leave prison. He was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 10 years.

Parole Hearing Set For February

Now 54, Voisey has done almost 20 years behind bars and will face his sixth parole review next month. A Parole Board spokesman confirmed an oral hearing is scheduled for February.

“Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community,” the spokesman said.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, behaviour changes, and the impact on victims.”

“Hundreds of pages of reports and witness statements—from probation officers, psychiatrists, prison staff, and victims—are reviewed. The prisoner and witnesses are questioned thoroughly during the hearing, which can last a full day or more.”

“Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Future In The Balance

The panel will decide if Voisey can be safely managed in the community. If released, questions will remain about the safety of those living near him.

