Watch Live

CHILD RAPIST Child Rapist Hired by Met Despite Warning Signs

  • Updated: 23:18
  • , 8 January 2026
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges

A convicted child rapist was let into the police/" title="Metropolitan Police" rel="nofollow">Metropolitan Police after a diversity-focused vetting panel controversially overturned his initial rejection. Cliff Mitchell, 26, was found guilty in May 2024 of 13 counts of rape, including six involving a child. He ran a brutal “campaign of rape” against two victims over nine years.

Shockingly, Mitchell had initially been rejected by Met vetting but was later accepted thanks to an internal panel pushing diversity, despite a prior child-rape allegation. He wasn’t alone — 25 officers had their vetting refusals reversed only to later commit serious crimes or misconduct, including violence, sexual offences, and drug use.

Massive Vetting Fail: Over 20,000 Applicants Skipped Checks

An explosive review published in early 2026 revealed that from 2013 to 2023, the Met failed to properly vet more than 20,000 applicants. Senior officers prioritised hitting recruitment targets over following national vetting guidelines, shortcutting essential background and reference checks.

Over 4,500 officers were recruited in just three and a half years under this flawed system. Thousands of references were ignored, leading to the hiring and retaining of officers who should never have joined. The fallout has seriously harmed public trust and safety.

Pattern of Failure: From Couzens to Carrick

This vetting collapse follows infamous Met scandals. Wayne Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard, had warning “red flags” missed. David Carrick, imprisoned with 37 life sentences for sexual offences, slipped through vetting in 2017 with an undiscovered domestic abuse allegation.

A 2022 national report flagged similar vetting failures across eight police forces, emphasising deep systemic weakness.

Political Outrage: Calls for Accountability and Reform

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned the Met saying: “Abandoning vetting checks on officers was a dereliction of the Met’s duty to keep London safe.” She vowed to restore public trust by ordering an independent inspection.

Conservative London Assembly Leader Susan Hall blasted the failures, warning the public will now question the safety of all officers on the beat. She argued:

“If DEI has put the public at risk, or indeed enabled bad actors to commit acts of evil whilst wearing a uniform, then heads must roll.”

The revelation that a diversity panel overruled crucial safety concerns raises serious questions about whether meeting diversity quotas compromised public safety.

This scandal — with over 20,000 improperly vetted applicants and repeat offenders recruited — is one of the gravest in UK policing history. It exposes a systemic crisis that allowed predators into the heart of law enforcement.

Recommended for you

Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with 'Danger to Life' Winds
RED WEATHER WARNING Storm Goretti: Met Office Hits Red Alert for Cornwall with ‘Danger to Life’ Winds
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
How To Make Long Flights Feel Easier
Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham
STEALING FROM THE DEAD Six Men Charged Over War Memorial Plaque Theft in Chatham

BREAKING

Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash
DRIVER ARRESTED Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash

Must READ

Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
FLOOD ALERT ISSUED FOR PARTS OF KENT Flood Alert Rings Alarm for River Medway
Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Man Jailed Nearly Seven Years After Filming Himself Peddling Deadly Guns
M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
HGV BLAZE M62 Shut Both Ways After Lorry Blaze Between J21 Milnrow and J22 Saddleworth
61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
SERIAL OFFENDER AWARDED CBO 61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead
Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
CHILLING ATTACK Man Jailed for Rape in Taunton Park
Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
VIOLENT BRAWL Sussex Police Hunt Man Over Lewes Assault
Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
OUTRAGE Holocaust Memorial Bench Dumped in Salford Lake in Shocking Act of Vandalism
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Airport Runway Shut Amid 99mph Winds and Red Warnings
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Growth of online slots coverage within Londón and Kent news
Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester
SHAMEFUL Homeless Turned Away From Paid Hotel Rooms in Freezing Manchester

More For You

Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
DANGER TO LIFE Storm Goretti Set to Slam Kent with Fierce Winds and Torrential Rain
FIRE ALERT Heathrow Terminal 5 Station Evacuated After Fire Alarm Sparks Chaos
Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
SERIOUS COLLISION Serious Crash Shuts A303 in Wiltshire Both Ways
Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads
GALES ON THE WAY Gritters Roll Out Overnight as Freezing Temps Hit the Roads

More From UK News in Pictures

Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror
Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
BATTERY FIRE WARNING Bin Lorry Blaze Sparks Alarm in Leckhampstead
Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just "Sleeping" in Freezing Cold
FORTY WINKS Man Busted Hiding in Bush with Cigarette Claims He Was Just “Sleeping” in Freezing Cold
Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
HISTORY OF ABUSE Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
The Afternoon in Birmingham When a Street Art Festival Brought Strangers Together
Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
SPECIAL DELIVERY Royal Mail Van Chase Brings A259 Traffic to a Crawl Near Roedean
Family's Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
PAY TRIBUTE Family’s Heartbreak After Tragic Mix-Up in Rotherham Crash
Cyclist Airlifted After Cardiac Arrest in Wiltshire Countryside – UKNIP
SERIOUS INJURIES Man in his 30s seriously injured in horror A303 crash
Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
TUBE ATTACK Finsbury Park Sex Attack: Police Release Suspect Image
Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
FROZEN Judge Greenlights Adoption of Abandoned East London Baby
Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
PULLED FROM THE WATER Child Rescued from Hornchurch Country Park Riverbank
Two 16-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Double Stabbing in Erith
LOCKED UP Teen Sentenced After Shocking Nursery Attack
Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
CRACK DOWN Border Force Busts Major Wildlife Smugglers, Snags 250+ Endangered Creatures
Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
LONG DELAYS Three-Vehicle Smash Clogs A2 Watling Street Eastbound
Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
NATIONWIDE MANHUNT Manhunt Launched After Convicted Killer Vanishes from Open Prison
Rachel Reeves Torn Apart Over £26bn Tax Hike U-Turn
COOKING THE BOOKS Chancellor Rachel Reeves to Rescue Pubs Drowning in Sky-High Bills

More From UKNIP

Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
CAUGHT BY CAMERA Man Busted for New Year’s Day Break-In at Rochester Restaurant
Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
LIFE SENTANCE Predatory Rapist’s Life Sentence Upheld After Horrific Attack on Schoolgirl
Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
HOSPITAL ATTACK Brutal Broadmoor Attack Lands Tate Modern Balconyer in More Trouble
Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
RARE CANCER Community Rallies to Support Jamie and Eden After Rare Cancer Diagnosis
error: Content is protected !!