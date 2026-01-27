Watch Live

SCHOOL GIRL HORRR ATTACK Child Rapist Jailed for 27 Years After Horror Abuse of Two Schoolgirls

  • Updated: 04:13
  • , 27 January 2026

Amit Gulati, 42, has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars for a sickening series of attacks on two vulnerable schoolgirls. The vile predator traumatised the girls with at least 56 assaults to satisfy his twisted urges, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Brutal Abuse and Betrayal

Gulati’s crimes spanned multiple offences of rape and sexual assault. He was convicted of 19 charges in total. But the nightmare didn’t end there. His accomplice, Manideep Bolishetty, 27, was also jailed after he sexually abused the victims following Gulati’s vile introductions.

Bolishetty, from Newcastle, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault. He received a seven-year sentence alongside lifelong registration as a sex offender.

Victims Speak Out on Trauma

“I was an innocent child when the abuse started,” one victim said. “It left me extremely scared.”

Both girls gave impact statements detailing the lifelong damage Gulati and Bolishetty caused. The judge handed down an extended licence period of one year after Gulati’s 27-year term, meaning he must serve at least two-thirds in prison.

Never-Free Again

  • Gulati and Bolishetty will sign the sex offenders register for life
  • They face indefinite sexual harm prevention and restraining orders
  • The court condemned their actions as beyond horrific, prioritising victims’ future safety

The brutal case sends a stark warning: monsters who prey on children will face the full force of the law in the UK.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-26 at 15.41.26
MADNESS Kanye West Apologises for Nazi Drama, Blames Brain Injury and Bipolar Disorder
Nick Adderley Faces Questions Over His Time As A Senior Officer In Staffordshire
SWEEP STAKE Ministers to Grab Power to Sack Failing Chief Constables in Sweeping Police Shake-Up
20260123-ian-mcenroe-milkshake-fraud-cctv
SPILT MILK Fraudster jailed for bogus café milkshake injury claim
622126375_1575257196897471_5262621803950376206_n
SMUGGLING RACKET Ex-prison officer and inmate jailed for smuggling scandal

Must READ

DOUBLE RAPE Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Two Rapes in Nottinghamshire Park
PERVERT CAUGHT OUT BY CCTV Sex Beast Craig Anderson Caught After Shocking Attacks Across London Tube
The Evolution of a Warrior: A Complete Guide to Account Progression and Value in Call of Duty
VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Ergi?
PRANKSTER Cambridgeshire Police Bombarded with 37 Hoax 999 Calls in One Week
LIVE SAVING ACTIONS Wakefield Police Heroes Shine at Awards Ceremony
CRIME BUSTING STAR Hero Police Dog Luna Retires After Seven Years of Service
NIGHTIME HERO Police Dog Sniffs Out Burglars After High-Speed Chase in Sheffield
CONVICTED ROBBER Manhunt Underway for Convicted Robber David Sadiku

More For You

FATAL ATTACK Bright Young Star Steph Irons Murdered by Former Colleague
CACHE OF IMAGES Criminal Defence Solicitor Guiseppe Bottone Busted in Online Child Abuse Sting
DISTURBING CRUELTY Campaigners warn of ‘disturbing surge’ in catapult attacks on wildlife as police urge public to report offences
HORROR SMASH Man Dies in Horror A650 Crash – Arrests Made

More From UK News in Pictures

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Urgent Appeal After Sexual Assault in Launceston
MAJOR FLOODING South West Flood Chaos: Major Road Closures Hit Devon, Somerset & Dorset County Devon Effect Expect Delays
When holding crypto became a form of participation
The hidden logic behind predicting outcomes
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Merseyside Police hunt man after teen girl ‘inappropriately touched’ in Liverpool city centre
SERIAL LIFTER Water Filter Thief Busted After Hauling in Nearly 200 Stolen Items
BRING HIM HOME Police Launch Search for Missing Torquay Man
MOVING UP Hero Firefighter Carlos Amaro’s Daring Rescue and Stellar Career
HIJACKED Government Anti-Extremism Cartoon Hijacked by Far-Right for Racist Propaganda
CHILLING MURDER Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Bright Young Star in Nottingham
POLICE STAND OFF Dangerous Offender Jailed After Threatening to Blow Up Bognor Property
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Launch Manhunt for Harassment Suspect in Staffordshire
HORROR CRASH 10-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured in Stanmore Road Horror
BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Northampton Teen Lucie-May
BRUTAL MURDER Man Guilty of Murdering Dewsbury Woman Courtney Angus
ROOF TOP BLAZE Massive Fire Erupts on Kensington High Street Rooftop

More From UKNIP

BIG CHRIS Tragic Crash Claims Two Lives in Essex
Several Migrants Die While Attempting to Cross English Channel
TROUBLE MAKERS BANNED Two Brits Nabbed in France Over Migrant Rally Attempt
DRUGS HAUL FOUND Audi Driver Tries to Ram Way Out of M6 Police Stop
Man Charged With Six Counts Of Terrorism Due At Westminster Court
RALLY PROTEST LEADS TO CHARGES Three Charged Over Shocking ‘Intifada’ Chants at London Protest
error: Content is protected !!