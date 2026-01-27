Amit Gulati, 42, has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars for a sickening series of attacks on two vulnerable schoolgirls. The vile predator traumatised the girls with at least 56 assaults to satisfy his twisted urges, a jury at Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Brutal Abuse and Betrayal

Gulati’s crimes spanned multiple offences of rape and sexual assault. He was convicted of 19 charges in total. But the nightmare didn’t end there. His accomplice, Manideep Bolishetty, 27, was also jailed after he sexually abused the victims following Gulati’s vile introductions.

Bolishetty, from Newcastle, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of sexual assault. He received a seven-year sentence alongside lifelong registration as a sex offender.

Victims Speak Out on Trauma

“I was an innocent child when the abuse started,” one victim said. “It left me extremely scared.”

Both girls gave impact statements detailing the lifelong damage Gulati and Bolishetty caused. The judge handed down an extended licence period of one year after Gulati’s 27-year term, meaning he must serve at least two-thirds in prison.

Never-Free Again

Gulati and Bolishetty will sign the sex offenders register for life

They face indefinite sexual harm prevention and restraining orders

The court condemned their actions as beyond horrific, prioritising victims’ future safety

The brutal case sends a stark warning: monsters who prey on children will face the full force of the law in the UK.