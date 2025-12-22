Child Rapist Locked Up for 14 Years in Staffordshire

A predator who raped a child in Staffordshire has been slammed with a 14-year jail sentence.

Thomas Green’s Shocking Crimes

On Friday, December 19, Thomas Green, 28, from Cross Heath, Newcastle-under-Lyme, pleaded guilty to two counts of raping a child under 16. He also admitted sexual activity with a child under 16 and breaching a restraining order. Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court sentenced him to 14 years behind bars plus a three-year extended licence, after being branded “especially dangerous” by HHJ Smith following an assessment.

Green has also been slapped with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, ensuring strict monitoring on release.

Victim’s Courage and Police Praise

The victim bravely revealed the abuse in January, detailing how Green raped her in summer 2024. Despite being under an existing restraining order, Green broke the rules during the police investigation. He was arrested in April and held in custody until sentencing.

Detective Constable Katy Jones said: “I am pleased that we’ve been able to secure this outcome against a sex offender who committed crimes against a child in our community. “The victim has shown enormous strength in reporting what Green did. “I would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual offences to report it to us. You will be listened to and supported by specially trained officers, who will do everything in their power to see that justice is done.”

Get Help – Speak Up Now