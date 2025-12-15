Children’s Mentor Jailed for 14 Sexual Assault Charges

A south London children’s mentor has been found guilty of 14 sexual offences against former pupils following a Met Police probe into historic abuse.

Emem Udaw’s Shocking Conviction

Emem Udaw, 50, from Tolworth, was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court after a three-week trial. The jury found him guilty of 14 counts of indecent assault on girls under 16. The victims were five teenage girls attending Holland Park Secondary School where Udaw worked between 2001 and 2004.

Justice for Victims

Udaw’s abuse dates back more than 20 years. The sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, 29 January. The conviction brings hope to the victims and underscores ongoing efforts to tackle historic child sexual abuse.