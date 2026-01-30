Aamar Mohammed, 35, has been locked up for three years and eight months after abusing his role as a rail security guard to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl at Worcester Shrub Hill station.

Abuse of Trust on Duty

Mohammed, from Sandwell, West Midlands, was caught in a week-long trial at Worcester Crown Court. The offences took place on 14 November 2021, when he lured the teenage passenger into a station office and assaulted her.

The guilty verdict earned him an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a lifetime spot on the sex offenders register.

Cold-Blooded and Calculated

The victim told police how Mohammed, dressed in his official high-vis vest, approached her on the platform under the guise of offering help. He walked her partway to her train, then invited her inside the station office, falsely claiming it was a warm waiting area.

Once inside, Mohammed switched off the lights and carried out the assault. The brave girl managed to escape and rushed to board her train. Chillingly, Mohammed calmly waved at her as the train pulled away, then carried on working as if nothing had happened.

Detective Constable Tim Friend praised the teenager’s bravery, saying, “She maintained her courage throughout this difficult legal process, helping us bring Mohammed to justice.”

Justice Served After Long Hunt

Mohammed initially skipped a court hearing, forcing police to arrest him twice. Bodycam footage captured his rearrest at home in March 2023, over a year after the attack.

DC Friend added, “We will stop at nothing to put sex predators like Mohammed behind bars where they belong.”

This case is a stark warning about predators abusing positions of trust and underscores the vital importance of victims speaking out.