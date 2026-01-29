A 14-year-old boy who randomly stabbed 12-year-old Leo Ross to death after ‘hunting’ for victims was caught on camera coolly chatting with police at the crime scene.

Cold-Blooded Killer Poses as Witness

After launching a completely unprovoked attack on Leo—who later died in hospital from a fatal stomach wound—the teenager returned to the scene and pretended to be a witness.

Detectives say the killer, who didn’t know Leo and took nothing from him, simply enjoyed watching the chaos unfold. His first target on January 21 last year was a lone woman in Birmingham’s Shire Country Park, but after failing that, he struck Leo instead.

‘Hunting’ For Another Victim, Police Say

Detective Inspector Joe Davenport revealed new details about the killer’s chilling actions:

“He continued riding his bike around the park. Looking back at other offences, it seems he was hunting for another victim. After he tried to assault the first female, he came across Leo Ross.”

Bodycam footage shows the teen calmly telling a police officer he was just riding his bike and “came out every now and again.” When questioned, he pointed to a local mechanic’s shop near the scene.

Leo’s Family Mourns An ‘Amazing, Kind, Loving’ Boy

Leo, a pupil at Christ Church Church of England Secondary Academy, was described by his family as “the sweetest, kindest boy” who was deeply missed.

“Not a day goes by where we don’t think about Leo. A life cut short by a senseless act,” said his foster family.

His birth mother added:

“My baby’s life was stolen for no reason whatsoever. He will be loved and missed forever.”

Guilty Plea and Upcoming Sentencing

The defendant pleaded guilty to murder plus two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was remanded into youth detention ahead of sentencing, scheduled for February 10.

Judge Paul Farrer KC said:

“I can’t sentence you today for a number of reasons. You will be brought to Birmingham to speak to your lawyers before sentencing.”

Prosecutor Condemns Knife Crime

Jonathan Roe from the Crown Prosecution Service slammed the teenager’s actions:

“This was a senseless act of violence that has devastated a family. Leo Ross should have walked home from school safely. There are no excuses for carrying a knife, and this case highlights the devastating consequences.”

Public Reaction