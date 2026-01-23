Watch Live

ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham

  • Updated: 07:00
  • , 23 January 2026

A shocking new ITV documentary, Killer in the House: The Murder of Nicholas Billingham, dives deep into one of Northamptonshire Police’s most high-profile murder cases in recent years.

Teacher Turned Killer: How Fiona Beal Disappeared Her Partner

In 2021, primary school teacher Fiona Beal brutally murdered her partner, builder Nicholas Billingham, at their home in Northampton. She stabbed the 42-year-old in the neck after discovering his affair, then hid his body beneath layers of concrete in their garden.

Billingham was last seen alive in November 2021. His partially mummified remains were only found months later, in March 2022.

Police Puzzle: From Injury to Grim Discovery

The investigation initially didn’t suspect foul play. That changed when officers found Beal injured at a secluded lodge in Cumbria. A journal recovered there revealed dark secrets, leading police back to the couple’s Moore Street home. Blood-stained bedding and Billingham’s hidden corpse finally cracked the case.

Beal tried to cover up the murder by sending fake messages from Billingham’s phone and misleading his employer, claiming they were isolating for COVID.

Justice Served: Life Sentence for ‘Pure Evil’ Murderer

In May 2024, Fiona Beal was jailed for life, with a 20-year minimum term. Speaking at sentencing, Billingham’s mother condemned Beal as “pure evil,” while a cousin said no sentence could ever be enough.

Killer in the House: The Murder of Nicholas Billingham airs Thursday at 10.45 pm on ITV, with catch-up available on ITVX.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 12.13.51
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 12.46.07
MIGRANT CRISIS Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape Caught on Secret Tape
Screenshot 2026-01-23 at 01.11.08
CRIME SPREE Career Crook Warren Easterbrook Jailed for Brutal Racial Attack and String of Crimes
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed

Must READ

VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough
KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap
BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out

More For You

RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
NO CAR Kent Man Hauls Caravan with Shopping Trolley in Heartbreaking Scene
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel

More From UK News in Pictures

TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas
TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death

More From UKNIP

EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
SCARY ACCIDENT Paul Gascoigne Fears Death After Horror Fall Leaves Him With Six Broken Ribs and Punctured Lungs
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
KIDNAP AND CRASH Man in Court Over Shocking Hastings Kidnap and Crash
error: Content is protected !!