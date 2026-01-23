A shocking new ITV documentary, Killer in the House: The Murder of Nicholas Billingham, dives deep into one of Northamptonshire Police’s most high-profile murder cases in recent years.

Teacher Turned Killer: How Fiona Beal Disappeared Her Partner

In 2021, primary school teacher Fiona Beal brutally murdered her partner, builder Nicholas Billingham, at their home in Northampton. She stabbed the 42-year-old in the neck after discovering his affair, then hid his body beneath layers of concrete in their garden.

Billingham was last seen alive in November 2021. His partially mummified remains were only found months later, in March 2022.

Police Puzzle: From Injury to Grim Discovery

The investigation initially didn’t suspect foul play. That changed when officers found Beal injured at a secluded lodge in Cumbria. A journal recovered there revealed dark secrets, leading police back to the couple’s Moore Street home. Blood-stained bedding and Billingham’s hidden corpse finally cracked the case.

Beal tried to cover up the murder by sending fake messages from Billingham’s phone and misleading his employer, claiming they were isolating for COVID.

Justice Served: Life Sentence for ‘Pure Evil’ Murderer

In May 2024, Fiona Beal was jailed for life, with a 20-year minimum term. Speaking at sentencing, Billingham’s mother condemned Beal as “pure evil,” while a cousin said no sentence could ever be enough.

Killer in the House: The Murder of Nicholas Billingham airs Thursday at 10.45 pm on ITV, with catch-up available on ITVX.