China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”

Beijing has fired a fierce warning at Donald Trump after his brazen U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. China accused the U.S. of violating international law and demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The White House made it clear American oil giants will “go in and rebuild the system,” hinting at a full-on takeover of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

China Vows to Protect Oil Deals Amid US Raid

China—one of Venezuela’s biggest oil investors—insists their contracts are legally binding and will be protected under international law. The high-stakes warning comes as Maduro was hauled into a New York court on “narco-terrorism” charges.

Just one day before his dramatic capture, Maduro met China’s Special Representative on Latin America in Caracas, raising questions about whether Beijing had early intel on the impending military strike.

Global Backlash: Iran, Russia, North Korea, Mexico & More Unite Against US Raid

Iran called the kidnapping “illegal” and slammed the raid as a blatant breach of Venezuelan sovereignty.

warned the move “seriously jeopardises regional stability.” Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called it “an assault on Latin America’s sovereignty” that could spark a humanitarian crisis.

Trump’s Bold Oil Grab Sparks Geopolitical Storm

Mark Almond, director of Oxford’s Crisis Research Institute, told The Mail on Sunday the U.S. move hands Trump control over oil supplies China heavily relied on. “China might be a global power, but it’s energy-poor. It’ll need new sources of cheap oil to keep its factories running,” he said.

The operation saw a massive military effort—commandos, jets, and naval forces—underscoring the strategic importance of Venezuela’s oil, the world’s largest proven reserves. More than a dozen oil tankers fled the country, apparently trying to dodge U.S. forces.

Trump bragged about the plan: “We need total access. We need access to the oil and other things in their country that allow us to rebuild their country.”

Experts warn unlocking Venezuelan crude could flood global markets, tanking oil prices further. Meanwhile, Beijing’s angry protests spotlight a new front in the battle for natural resources—and the showdown is just heating up.