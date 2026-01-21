Ayan Kolah, 38, from Lowden, Chippenham, has been charged following a fatal collision on the A350 at Lacock yesterday. The crash claimed the life of a 64-year-old man, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Serious Charges Laid

Kolah faces multiple charges including causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while unfit through drugs, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Next Court Date Set

She appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court today but did not enter a plea. Kolah has been bailed to appear before Swindon Crown Court on 20 February.