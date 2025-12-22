Watch Live

Chris Rea Dead: 'Driving Home For Christmas' Singer Dies Aged 74

  Updated: 15:25
  22 December 2025
Chris Rea Dead: 'Driving Home For Christmas' Singer Dies Aged 74

 

Chris Rea, the iconic singer behind the festive classic Driving Home For Christmas, has passed away at 74 after a short illness.

Music Legend Leaves Us Before Christmas

The Middlesbrough-born star, who penned the beloved track in 1978, died peacefully in hospital just three days before Christmas. A family spokesperson said:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Longest Love in Music Industry

Chris shared a remarkable lifelong romance with his wife Joan, who was with him when he wrote the famous Christmas hit. The couple met as teenagers in Middlesbrough and were together ever since — a rare feat in the music world.

They raised two daughters, Josephine and Julia Christina.

From Dole to Christmas Charts

Chris once revealed how the festive favourite was born during tough times: “I was on the dole when I wrote that. My manager had just left me. I’d just been banned from driving. My now wife, Joan, had to drive down to London to pick me up in the Mini and take me home, and that’s when I wrote it.”

Interestingly, Chris was banned from driving at the time of writing his signature song.

Health Battles and Career Highlights

Throughout his life, Rea fought serious health challenges, including a pancreatic cancer diagnosis at just 33. He endured nine major operations and spent 32 weeks in hospital. After lifesaving surgery, he learned he had type 1 diabetes.

Despite his struggles, he recorded 25 studio albums and scored two number ones on the UK Albums Chart with The Road to Hell (1989) and Auberge (1991). His hit Driving Home For Christmas has charted annually since 2007, peaking at number 10 in 2021.

Chris last appeared on TV in 2020’s Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing, sharing his personal story and Christmas spirit.

The music world mourns a true legend one last time this festive season.

