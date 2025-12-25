Early Morning Attack Sparks Murder Probe

Police have launched a serious murder investigation on Christmas Day after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in the early hours. Officers rushed to Burcot Avenue, Wolverhampton, at around 3:30am following reports of an attack.

Paramedics arrived quickly, but tragically the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Men Arrested Amid Growing Investigation

Two suspects, aged 35 and 58, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ed Foster said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and carrying out quick-time enquiries including forensic examination, reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.”

He added: “We ask anyone who may have any information about what happened to contact us.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101 or via Live Chat on their website, quoting reference 481 of 25 Dec.

Alternatively, details can be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

