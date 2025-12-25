Water Crisis Averted in Hastings Just in Time for Christmas

Homes in Hastings are back online with water after a burst mains pipe threatened to leave them dry over Christmas.

Emergency Repairs Save the Day

Southern Water confirmed the Beauport Water Supply Works was successfully restarted on Monday evening, restoring clean and safe drinking water to the area.

The burst pipe in Hastings town had sparked fears that households north of the town could lose water as repair work dragged on during the busy festive period.

Brief Interruptions Possible But Full Outage Unlikely

While Southern Water cannot rule out brief interruptions, a complete loss of supply is now far less likely. Engineers are keeping watch overnight to ensure the system holds steady.

Christmas Relief for Hastings Families

The swift repair offers huge relief to families worried about facing a Christmas without running water.