Christopher Phillips Jailed for Life Over “Grotesque” Baby Sex Attack

  • Updated: 23:51
  • , 18 January 2026
Judge Brands Baby’s Injuries “Catastrophic”

A man has been locked up for life after committing horrific sexual and violent attacks on a baby no older than ten weeks.

Christopher Phillips was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, January 16, following a grim trial where he denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury.

The judge described the baby’s injuries as so severe that an anal tear was likened to a child being “hit by a bus.” The infant even needed morphine twice—a rare treatment for babies, according to a senior paediatrician.

“That utterly defenceless baby had his bottom ripped open to satisfy your grotesque sexual perversion,” the judge told Phillips.

Phillips received a life sentence on two counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13, linked to devastating injuries including multiple fractured ribs, bleeding on the brain, and bruising to the child’s testicle.

Medical experts stated the rib injuries were too severe to have been caused by CPR, confirming the brutality inflicted on the infant.

“Actively Hunting for a Baby” via Tinder

The sentencing judge revealed chilling details revealing Phillips’ calculated plan. He was “actively looking for a baby” to abuse and used Tinder to find suitable victims.

Phillips targeted the baby’s mother after spotting her profile picture with a baby about a month old. He exploited her vulnerability, the court heard.

The judge said Phillips was uninterested in the mother herself but fixated on gaining “unfettered access” to the child, persistently pressuring her to leave the baby alone with him.

“Had she left the baby alone with you, it’s impossible to imagine what worse injury you could have inflicted,” the judge warned.

Desperate Lies and Failed Alibis

Throughout the trial, Phillips refused to admit guilt, attempting to blame the victim’s father, who was initially arrested during the investigation.

The judge dismissed claims that drug or alcohol misuse caused Phillips’ actions, stating he was functioning normally at work and in life at the time of the abuse.

Phillips’ last-ditch “Plan B” defence was branded just as unconvincing as his initial denials.

The court acknowledged it remains unclear exactly what Phillips used to penetrate the baby, though it’s highly likely it was his penis.

Family Trauma and Long-Term Impact

Heartbreaking victim impact statements exposed the far-reaching damage to the family. The father spoke about ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder and the agony of explaining the abuse as the child grows up.

The infant spent nearly a year in foster care during family court proceedings, compounding the trauma.

Life Behind Bars with Minimum 16 Years

The judge ruled a life sentence was necessary due to the extreme seriousness and the ongoing risk Phillips poses to children.

“Your depravity, planning, and ruthlessness mean you will remain a danger to children for the rest of your life,” he said.

Phillips received life imprisonment on two counts, with additional concurrent sentences of 5, 7, and 3 years on lesser charges.

The minimum term before Phillips can be considered for release is 16 years and 25 days. However, the judge warned this doesn’t guarantee freedom, and Phillips could spend life behind bars.

He will also face indefinite sex offender notification and must pay a surcharge within three months of release.

