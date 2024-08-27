 City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Evacuations after fire at Lewisham restaurant ‘with no working smoke alarms’

City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

UK Home Office Targets Hundreds of Employers in Crackdown on Illegal Working

Police Appeal for Information Following Theft of Controlled Drugs from Tyne & Wear Veterinary Practice

Dartford Crossing to Undergo Maintenance Closures Throughout the Week

Home Breaking City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
City Of London Police Appeal For Information On Assault Suspect
City Of London Police Appeal For Information On Assault Suspect

The City of London Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man in connection with an assault on a police officer. The incident occurred on Monday, 26 August, at approximately 12:00am on New Bridge Street

 The City of London Police are appealing for information after an officer was allegedly assaulted during an encounter with a suspect riding an electric unicycle. The incident occurred when the individual was stopped by officers, leading to an altercation during which the assault reportedly took place.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or who has any relevant information to come forward. The police believe that the public’s assistance could be crucial in resolving this case. Members of the public who may have seen the incident or have details about the suspect are asked to contact the City of London Police.

A spokesperson for the City of London Police stated, “We are keen to speak with this individual as part of our ongoing investigation. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in helping us resolve this case.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the City of London Police on 020 7601 2222, quoting reference number 508557.

Post Views: 5

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Fire Breaks Out on Wightlink Car Ferry
Major Police search called off after Teenager is found in overgrown wooded area in Barham in Kent
Body found on Sussex beach
Detectives investigating a Tunbridge Wells burglary tracked down the person responsible and ensured he was jailed
One Lane Closed on M25 by Clacket Lane Closed
Controversial Decision by BTP Bosses to Close Most ‘X’ Accounts Sparks Criticism
96-Year-Old Woman Admits Causing Death of Pensioner in Tragic Car Crash
Breaking

Police Officers Provide First Aid to Man Attacked on His Way Home from Notting Hill Carnival

Waddling Ducks Rescued from Busy Eastbourne Road in Uckfield
Fatal Collision on Lordship Lane Prompts Police Investigation
Motorcyclist Dies in Hereford Collision
Oasis Announce Reunion and UK Tour for 2025
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Woman in Counterfeit Money Case
Information is sought after a man was reported missing from Canterbury
Breaking

Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins
Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block
Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated
Two Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Wiltshire
Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs
London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised
Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham
Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London
Breaking

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply

“Family Day” at Notting Hill Carnival 2024: 38 Arrests, Stabbing, and Knife Recoveries Amid Festivities
Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway
Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK
Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’
Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with £10,000 Blackmail Demand
Two Men Charged in Bradford House Fire Murders
Balcony Destroyed in Blackwall High-Rise Fire
Car Crashes Into Hannah’s Nail Bar in Blackheath Village
Teenager Hospitalised After Incident on roof of Penge East Station
Plane Crash During ‘Difficult’ Takeoff Leaves Pilot Dead and Wrecked Aircraft on Fire
Breaking

TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment

Breaking

Deadly Shipwreck Off Yemen Coast Claims at Least 13 Lives

Breaking

Channel 4 Commissions “Slaying at Sycamore Gap” from Candour Productions

Breaking

Half a Tonne of Cocaine Seized from Rubber Dinghy on Sussex Beach, Five Men Arrested

RECOMMENDED

Senior PSNI Detective Sues BBC and MLA Over Katie Simpson Documentary Comments
Fire Engulfs Commercial Property in Yeovil
Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley
Ted Lasso Rumored to Return for Season 4, Fans React with Excitement and Nerves
Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters
Hamas Launches Rocket Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel
Breaking

A charity stands to lose around £10,000 after two statues were damaged in Maidstone and now officers are seeking help to locate the suspects

Breaking

A £170,000 investment ended up in the wrong hands when a couple were targeted as part of an elaborate scam

Breaking

Bradford House Fire: Two Men Arrested for Murder After Mother and Her Children Tragically Killed

Breaking

Misinformation Spreads Following Knife Attack in Solingen, Germany

Breaking

A man has been charged following a serious assault at the Foxhill motocross event in Upper Wanborough

Breaking

Police Investigate Reports of Shots Fired in Camberwell, South London

Breaking

Police Respond to Chemical Incident in Brighton, Three Arrested

Breaking

Public Help Sought in Search for Missing Folkestone Man

Breaking

Bromley fraudster used fake name to buy £45,000 BMW

Breaking

Met Police Taskforce Seizes Drugs and Weapons After Vehicle Stop in Croydon

Breaking

Arizona Police Association Endorses Former President Trump for 2024 Election

Breaking

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was stabbed in a house in Poole

Breaking

Emergency Services Respond to Suspected Substance Attack in Brighton

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Teenager Tina, 16, Last Seen in Eastbourne

Breaking

Fire Engulfs Commercial Property in Yeovil

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Suspicious Incident in Paisley

Breaking

Ted Lasso Rumored to Return for Season 4, Fans React with Excitement and Nerves

Breaking

Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters