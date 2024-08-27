City of London Police Appeal for Information on Assault Suspect

The City of London Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man in connection with an assault on a police officer. The incident occurred on Monday, 26 August, at approximately 12:00am on New Bridge Street

The City of London Police are appealing for information after an officer was allegedly assaulted during an encounter with a suspect riding an electric unicycle. The incident occurred when the individual was stopped by officers, leading to an altercation during which the assault reportedly took place.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or who has any relevant information to come forward. The police believe that the public’s assistance could be crucial in resolving this case. Members of the public who may have seen the incident or have details about the suspect are asked to contact the City of London Police.

A spokesperson for the City of London Police stated, “We are keen to speak with this individual as part of our ongoing investigation. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in helping us resolve this case.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the City of London Police on 020 7601 2222, quoting reference number 508557.