city of london police launch pop up tents to teach life saving bleed prevention techniques

In an initiative aimed at empowering the public to respond to trauma emergencies, the City of London Police have launched pop-up tents across the city to teach life-saving bleed prevention techniques. These sessions will provide Londoners with essential skills to control catastrophic bleeding in situations such as knife wounds, car accidents, and other trauma injuries.

At the Stop the Bleed pop-up tents, City of London Police officers will be on hand to demonstrate how to use bleed control kits, which are similar to first aid kits but specifically designed to manage severe bleeding. These kits contain essential items like tourniquets, bandages, and adhesive chest seals. Importantly, officers will also instruct participants on how to use everyday items, such as a tie or scarf, to stem blood flow when a kit is not available.

Police Constable David Jarvis, who leads the pre-hospital trauma care instruction at the City of London Police, emphasized the importance of quick intervention. Catastrophic bleeding from a trauma injury, such as a car accident, or the rare occurrence of a stabbing or shooting, can prove fatal in a matter of minutes. We want to show how lives can be saved by using everyday items, such as a tie or scarf, or by using the Stop the Bleed kits.

Since 2019, the City of London Police has installed more than 300 bleed control kits in pubs and bars across the city, recognizing the crucial role of bystanders in providing immediate aid before emergency services arrive. When used promptly, these kits can prevent excessive blood loss, significantly increasing a victim’s chances of survival and reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Chief Inspector Rob Bell of the City of London Police highlighted the importance of this initiative, drawing on the lessons learned from the 2017 Borough Market terrorist attack. Following the Borough Market terrorist attack in 2017, we train all of our frontline police officers on pre-hospital trauma care, which includes how to deal with major bleeds. We know the value of this training and why it is vital for our highly skilled officers to share this knowledge with people.”

Chief Inspector Bell added, “From our experience of dealing with terrorist attacks, we know that members of the public may be asked by first responders to deliver life-saving interventions. People who have these skills can greatly help in those vital early minutes.”

The next Stop the Bleed pop-up event is scheduled for September 10, and Londoners are encouraged to attend and learn these vital skills. The initiative represents a crucial step in equipping the public to respond effectively in emergency situations, potentially saving lives when every second counts.