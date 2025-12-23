Brighton’s Parking Officers Deliver Christmas Joy to Needy Kids

Dozens of disadvantaged children in Brighton & Hove are set for a brighter Christmas thanks to the kindness of the city’s Civil Enforcement Officers.

Officers from NSL, the council’s parking enforcement partner, have collected hundreds of toys and books over recent weeks. These gifts were handed over to Brightstore foodbank, helping families in the Whitehawk and Hollingdean areas.

Officers Go Beyond the Uniform

NSL’s Lynda Nutley hailed the generosity, saying the response was “absolutely fantastic.” She praised the officers for living the company’s “Beyond the Uniform” values, proving they’re more than just enforcers—they’re caring members of the local community. Nutley added the donations would create a truly special Christmas for the children and families involved.

City Leaders Laud Festive Spirit

Brighton Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet Member for Transport and City Infrastructure, also backed the effort. He said the initiative showed the “generosity and Christmas spirit” of the officers, who work hard all year to keep the city safe and running smoothly.