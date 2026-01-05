Watch Live

Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE

  • Updated: 12:29
  • , 5 January 2026
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE

Accidents happen often and can be a serious concern depending on how bad they are. Aside from the threat to life, the cost of repairs also causes stress to those involved. Accidents and car damage leave you with the dilemma of how to fix them.

With insurance, it can appear to be easier to handle, but many times, there’s confusion about whether using your insurance to cover the cost is better than paying out of pocket. If

There is a clear step-by-step process for claiming car insurance in the UAE. However, it can take too long. The first thing the insurance company will need from you is a police report. Immediately after the accident, get a police report and then the insurer notification. In some Emirates, you pay a fee to get a police report for whatever case. 

 

There is usually a deductible fee for every claim you make. This fee can range from a few hundred to AED 1,000. Also, getting a claim takes about 7-14 working days, depending on the damage incurred and even the speed at which your insurer responds.

 

Many insurers have approved garages where you must repair your car. You can only choose a different location if the company or policy allows. 

 

Then, another cost of filing a claim hidden in plain sight is the loss of your no-claim discounts. These discounts are received every year if you don’t file a claim with the insurance company. You get more discounts if you stay longer without claims, but after even one claim, you’re viewed as high risk, and this increases your premium noticeably in the next renewal. 

Repairing Your Car without Insurance

Personal repairs are like any other financial task you undertake personally. To repair your car without insurance means you go to the car repair service or nearby garage yourself, and the financial burden to fix your car is on you. It is a faster and simpler route, as you pay upfront and keep your insurance record clean. 

 

However, getting a car repair service from the best auto repair near me contradicts the point of having insurance in the first place, especially if it’s a major repair. 

 

The dividing line then becomes how serious the damage is. 

Car Insurance Claim vs. Cash Repair in the UAE

This is the big question and many people’s dilemma with insurance claims for car damage: “Should I claim insurance or repair the car?” Here is some practical guidance to make your decision:

When Claiming Insurance Makes Sense

Insurance claims are more favorable to the claimant under certain conditions:

  1. When the damage is major: Insurance works best when the bills are higher and will make a huge dent in your purse, especially when the damage is major. It is the main reason people get insured, so that one negative occurrence won’t leave them bankrupt. 
  2. When there is a third-party involvement: The insurers can cover the cost of both cars rather than one person carrying all. 
  3. When the repairs are safety-critical: Insurance companies usually partner with quality and reputable car repair stations, making them better suited to fix cars with more safety-critical damage.

 

When Fixing the Car Yourself Is Better 

Some damages don’t need too much drama, as they’re almost insignificant, and you can handle them without breaking a sweat. Here are some cogent circumstances to avoid calling for backup:

  1. When You Have Minor Cosmetic Damage: If it’s not a full body job or something to do with major parts, you can fix it yourself.
  2. When Repairing is Cheaper Than the Excess: If the cost of getting a police report before proceeding with the claim and paying the excess is more than repairing it yourself, then it’s clear that doing it yourself is a better and faster option. You also save time this way.
  3. When You’re Protecting Your No-claims Bonus: You are better off saving the bonus for if something more worthwhile presents itself, especially if you’ve ticked the boxes above. 

Final Thoughts

After carefully considering the options presented to you, you can tell which move will pay in the long run, whether for or against using insurance. Choose the best option based on the damage done to your car that makes the best out of your insurance package.

Recommended for you

Armed Police Respond to Serious Stabbing on Brandon Estate in Southeast London
TWO INJURED Shooting Sparks Major Emergency Response in Bexleyheath
Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
TEEN STILL MISSING Withernsea Sea Search Called Off After Day-Long Rescue Effort
LIFE CHANGING M2 Shut Both Ways After Car and Motorbike Smash Near Sittingbourne
Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man
RESCUED TURN TO RECOVERY OPERATION Search Halted Overnight on River Teifi for Missing Man

Must READ

Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures

BREAKING

CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash

More For You

South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
NO GAS South Devon Gas Outage Hits Thousands
OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
OUTRAGE OnlyFans Teen Star Sparks Outrage With $3.4M New Year Splash
Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire
Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station
KNIFE ATTACK Man pleads guilty to terrifying knife attack at Bognor Regis station

More From UK News in Pictures

BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
HIT AND RUN CHASE BMW Fails to Stop, Crashes into Range Rover on A27 Near Brighton
Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
BROKEN BONES Six Firefighters Injured After Fire Engines Collide on Farringdon Road London
80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
FALL OUT 80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro
BRUTAL KNIFE ATTACK Edgware Road Horror: Triple Stabbing Leaves One Fighting for Life
Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed

BREAKING

LOST TO THE SEA Mother and Teen Daughter Swept Out to Sea: Tragic Names and Hero’s Final Act Revealed
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
What Is Custom SharePoint Development and How Businesses Use It
Two Men Held Over Chadwell Heath Shooting
CHAOS HITS LONDON Two Shootings and Stabbings Leave Five Hospitalised
Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
"TRIBUTE TO A HERO" Tribute to ‘Hero’ Mark Ratcliffe, 67, Who Drowned Saving Strangers in Withernsea
Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
ROLLOVER Two dead Third in Hospitial after Iwade Horror Crash
Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
FIND RUBY Urgent: Missing Teen Ruby Vanishes in Gravesend
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
DOUBLE FATAL Two Killed in Iwade Collision near Sittingbourne in Kent
Man in His 50s Found with Serious Head Injury in Benson
SHOOT OUT Attempted Murder Investigation Under Way After Man Shot in Bexleyheath
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
SHOOTING SHOCKER Two Men Bailed After Chadwell Heath Shooting Shock
Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies in Shocking Manchester Road Crash
M2 closed after life-changing collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
POLICE PROBE M2 closed after Fatal collision involving Tesla and motorcycle near Medway Services
Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill
DAY IN COURT Man Charged After Daring Escape From HMP Leyhill

More From UKNIP

Police Appeal for Witnesses After Fatal A12 Collision in Boreham
FATAL MULTI VEHICLE COLLISION Tragedy on A120: Man Dies in Hit-and-Run Near Coggeshall
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
SNOW JOKE Arctic Snowstorm Set to Paralyse Britain This Weekend
RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
SMASHED RAF and French Jets Team Up to Smash ISIS Weapons Den in Syria
US Shuts Down Airspace Over San Juan, Curaçao & Southern Caribbean Amid Venezuelan Airstrikes
CHAOS IN THE CARIBBEAN Hundreds of flights have been grounded after the US launched a dramatic surprise strike in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro.
error: Content is protected !!