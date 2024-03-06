The iconic detective drama series “Bergerac,” which captivated audiences on the BBC throughout the 1980s, is poised for a triumphant return to UK television screens.

Originally set against the picturesque backdrop of Jersey, the series followed the exploits of Detective Sergeant Jim Bergerac, portrayed by John Nettles, and enjoyed a successful 10-year run from 1981 to 1991. Alongside Nettles, the show featured an ensemble cast including Terence Alexander, Sean Arnold, and Deborah Grant.

After more than three decades since its last episode aired, reports suggest that “Bergerac” is on the brink of a revival, with discussions underway for a reboot on a streaming platform. According to The Sun, the reboot is “almost a done deal,” signalling the imminent return of the beloved series to modern audiences.

The excitement surrounding the reboot is further heightened by rumours of esteemed actors such as James Norton, David Tennant, and Aidan Turner being linked to roles in the revived series. Additionally, discussions reportedly include the possibility of a cameo appearance by John Nettles himself, now 80 years old, adding a nostalgic touch to the reboot.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed that if all goes according to plan, filming for the reboot could commence as early as summer. The prospect of new episodes of “Bergerac” hitting screens has generated considerable anticipation among fans eager to revisit the iconic detective’s adventures.

Moreover, the reboot holds significant promise for Jersey, with the Channel Island’s government pledging £1.8 million towards the project. Former chief minister Kristina Moore expressed enthusiasm for the reboot, highlighting its potential to invigorate the island’s cultural landscape and economy.

With scripts in place and preparations underway, anticipation is building for the return of “Bergerac” to television screens, promising to reignite fond memories for longtime fans while introducing a new generation to the timeless allure of the classic detective drama.