JAILED Cleethorpes man locked up for brutal sexual abuse and controlling behaviour

  • Updated: 05:42
  • , 19 December 2025
Cleethorpes man locked up for brutal sexual abuse and controlling behaviour

A Cleethorpes man has been slammed with a seven-year jail sentence for subjecting a woman to relentless verbal abuse, sexual assault, and coercive control.

Clive Lennon found guilty after five-day trial

Clive Lennon, 44, was convicted at Hull Crown Court in October 2025 following a hard-hitting five-day trial. He was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration, plus coercive and controlling behaviour.

Alongside his prison sentence, Lennon has been slapped with a lifetime restraining order.

Police acted swiftly after victim came forward

Humberside Police launched their investigation after a victim bravely reported abuse in April 2025, revealing Lennon’s relentless verbal attacks and manipulative control.

Further disclosures saw Lennon promptly arrested for sexual assault by penetration. Despite denying all charges during police interviews, he was remanded in custody as evidence mounted.

Officer praises victim’s bravery and urges others to speak out

“This woman endured unrelenting derogatory and degrading abuse,” said Police Constable Imran Akbar from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit. “Lennon’s threatening conduct severely impacted her daily life — including threats to her and her pets.”

“It’s been a lengthy and painful process for her, especially as Lennon refused to accept responsibility and forced her to relive the trauma in court.”

“I commend her courage. We urge all victims or witnesses of abuse to come forward and report it. We take all reports seriously and will hold offenders to account.”

Emergency contact details and advice

  • If you are in immediate danger, always call 999.
  • If you cannot speak, call 999 and cough, tap the handset, or press 55 to signal the operator.
  • For non-emergencies, contact Humberside Police on 101.

This chilling conviction sends a strong message: Domestic and sexual abuse will not be tolerated in Cleethorpes or beyond.

