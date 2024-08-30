Cleveland Police Make 14 More Arrests in Connection with Middlesbrough Disorder

Cleveland Police have made several arrests today as part of an ongoing operation targeting individuals involved in recent disorder. The most striking aspect of the operation is the age range of those taken into custody, with the youngest suspect being just 11 years old and the oldest 43, highlighting the diverse demographic implicated in the incident.

The operation, which began early this morning, saw teams of officers strategically targeting those believed to have played a role in the disturbances. The coordinated effort underscores the force’s commitment to maintaining public order and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

In a statement, Cleveland Police indicated that a comprehensive update on today’s activities will be provided tomorrow. This update is expected to offer more detailed information about the arrests and potentially provide insight into the ongoing investigation.

The operation reflects the continued efforts of Cleveland Police to address crime and disorder within the community, with a focus on holding all offenders accountable, regardless of age. The public is encouraged to stay informed as more information becomes available.