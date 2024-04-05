UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs

Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation

Metropolitan Police: Dagenham Pub Fire Not Deemed Suspicious

Whooping Cough Outbreak Claims Two Lives and Affects Dozens

Bedfordshire Police Appeal for Information on Missing Mother and Daughter

Home Breaking Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation

Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

At 5:11 AM on April 4, 2024, a specialised team from the Coastguard was deployed to assist the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) in the extraction of a casualty who had suffered an accident at Shoreham RNLI station.

The casualty, identified as a female, had reportedly slipped on rock armour and sustained an open fracture to her ankle. Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics from SECAMB had already attended to the injured person, providing comfort and administering pain relief.

Coastguard officers quickly assessed the situation and ensured the casualty’s safety by securely strapping her onto an evacuation stretcher. Using specialized Coastguard techniques, the team carefully manoeuvred the casualty off the rock armour and onto an awaiting ambulance for further medical attention.

The injured individual was then transported to Worthing A&E for additional treatment and care.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety when exploring coastal areas. The Coastguard urges the public to remain cautious and vigilant along the coastline. If anyone witnesses an emergency or sees someone in distress along the coast, they are advised to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Post Views: 11

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence
Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life
Vauxhall Stabbing Sees Man in His 30s Rushed to Hospital
Former Big Brother Contestant Charlie Doherty Reveals Brain Tumour Diagnosis
Shocking Messages on Mother’s Profile Following Murder of Danka Ilić
Tragedy Strikes as Two-Year-Old Girl Murdered in Eastern Serbia

READ NEXT:

A new scheme is set to be launched to improve the safety of women who feel harassed or receive unwanted attention in gyms
More intensive care bed have been added to the Royal Berkshire hospitial to cope with COVID19
Devon and Cornwall Police Officers Charged with Assault Following Exeter Incident
Officers looking for Edward Jerram are beginning a wide-scale search as the part of the investigation to find him
Multi vehicle collision in Portsmouth
Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Closure of Dartford Tunnel
Yellow Weather Warning: Up to 10cm of Snow Expected Overnight
Breaking

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Haringey

A violent criminal armed with a knife has been jailed after forcing a van driver to give him a lift in Gravesend
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Police Officer in 2005-Armed Robbery
April and May Tube strikes called off by TfL and Aslef
A murder investigation is underway after a man died in hospital following a reported assault in Chatham
New Addington Murder Victim’s Identity Remains a Mystery as Police Search Enters Third Day
London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison
Breaking

Body Found in Search for Missing Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, Near Beauty Spot

Kent Police Appeals for Witnesses Following Hit-and-Run Collision on M20
Where Performance Meets Efficiency: MINI Cooper S
2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans
UK Weather: Storm Olivia Forecast Brings More Rain as Warmest Day of the Year Predicted
A man has been jailed after he assaulted an innocent teenager in Basingstoke
A man who drove a quad bike at a police officer, resulting in serious leg injuries, has been jailed for four years
Judge Rules Against Boat-Owners Flouting Thames Mooring Rules
Father and son jailed for drug conspiracy 
Breaking

Jail for man carrying kitchen knife at station in Manchester

Breaking

A man has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his sister’s former boyfriend

Special Constabulary Drone Team help to detain a suspect following an incident near Tonbridge
Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park
UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it
A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him
A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years
Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell
Man Faces Multiple Offences Remanded
Eight Lorries Destroyed in Massive Blaze at Essex Yard – Investigation Underway
Officers investigating a reported robbery in Swanley are appealing for witnesses
A complex Met investigation harnessing specialist digital techniques has led to a dangerous sexual predator being jailed
Wiltshire Police Investigate Disappearance of 69-Year-Old Woman
BreakingLONDON

McDonald’s Unveils New April Menu Featuring Biscoff Treats and More

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Breaking

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

RECOMMENDED

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation
TV Licence Price Hike: What You Need to Know
A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction
London Commuters Brace for Disruption as Tube Strikes Loom
Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned
A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene
Breaking

Police Arrest Teenager After Assault on Train

Breaking

Appeal for Information Following Fatal Collision in Barnsley

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

Breaking

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

Breaking

Officers Rescue Child from West London River

Breaking

Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months

Breaking

Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars

Breaking

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

Breaking

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Breaking

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Breaking

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Breaking

Appeal After Police Officer Struck by Stolen Car in Blackburn Hit-and-Run

Breaking

Man Dies Following Assault in Dublin

Breaking

Brits Warned of New Tourist Tax in Popular Algarve Resort

Breaking

Human Remains Found in Croydon Park Prompt Murder Investigation

Top Stories

Breaking

Car Crashes Into Bedroom Window of Twickenham Home, Residents Stunned

Breaking

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Breaking

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

SUSSEX

Herring Gull Halts Trains at Brighton Station

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Breaking

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Breaking

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

Breaking

A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley

Breaking

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet

Breaking

Methamphetamine Use Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl with No Signs of Slowing

Breaking

Seven suspected members of an organised crime group have been charged following a number of early-morning arrests

Breaking

Detectives investigating the death of a man in West Kensington have named the victim of the shooting as they continue to appeal for information

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Barber Faces Backlash Over Pricing Strategy for Children with Special Needs
Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation
Metropolitan Police: Dagenham Pub Fire Not Deemed Suspicious

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.