Coastguard Assists in Shoreham Rescue Operation

At 5:11 AM on April 4, 2024, a specialised team from the Coastguard was deployed to assist the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAMB) in the extraction of a casualty who had suffered an accident at Shoreham RNLI station.

The casualty, identified as a female, had reportedly slipped on rock armour and sustained an open fracture to her ankle. Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics from SECAMB had already attended to the injured person, providing comfort and administering pain relief.

Coastguard officers quickly assessed the situation and ensured the casualty’s safety by securely strapping her onto an evacuation stretcher. Using specialized Coastguard techniques, the team carefully manoeuvred the casualty off the rock armour and onto an awaiting ambulance for further medical attention.

The injured individual was then transported to Worthing A&E for additional treatment and care.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety when exploring coastal areas. The Coastguard urges the public to remain cautious and vigilant along the coastline. If anyone witnesses an emergency or sees someone in distress along the coast, they are advised to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.