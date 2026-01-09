Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes

The Coastguard had a tense call-out after two teens were spotted taking dangerous risks in rough seas at Cleethorpes. The duo were seen dodging wild waves on the slipway at the North Promenade, putting themselves in serious peril.

Frantic Search Launched in Rough Conditions

On Thursday, 8 January, Coastguard crews rushed to the scene amid fears that the teenagers might have been swept into the choppy waters crashing over the sea wall. At first, it wasn’t clear if they had escaped or had been dragged out to sea, sparking an immediate and thorough search.

The search turned up nothing, but authorities were ready to deploy a Cleethorpes RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 912 if needed.

Youths Found Safe — But Told Off

The drama ended when the pair — a 17-year-old lad and an 18-year-old girl — turned up back at the scene in a private vehicle. They were promptly given a serious dressing down by the Coastguard.

“Watching waves crash over the sea wall can be exciting, and many enjoy taking photos,” a Coastguard spokesperson said. “But please don’t risk your life or those of emergency crews just for a photo or one-upping the waves. We thank the caller for alerting us and are relieved this ended safely.”

This incident serves as a sharp reminder: wild seas are no place for dares or selfies. Stay safe and leave the rescue work to the pros.