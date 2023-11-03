Cocaine has been found hidden in an extractor fan by officers carrying out a drugs warrant in Strood

The constables recovered more than half a kilogram of cocaine when they executed a search warrant at a house in Montfort Road, on Saturday 28 October 2023.

During the search a further 40g of cocaine and nearly three ounces of cannabis were also seized along with a can of CS gas.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated to be more than £20,000.

A local man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has since been bailed until Sunday 28 January 2024, while officers complete further enquiries.