Cocaine has been found hidden in an extractor fan by officers carrying out a drugs warrant in Strood

A suspect remains in custody after a man was stabbed

The constables recovered more than half a kilogram of cocaine when they executed a search warrant at a house in Montfort Road, on Saturday 28 October 2023.

During the search a further 40g of cocaine and nearly three ounces of cannabis were also seized along with a can of CS gas.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated to be more than £20,000.

A local man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He has since been bailed until Sunday 28 January 2024, while officers complete further enquiries.

