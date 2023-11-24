Today: November 24, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

33 seconds ago

Cocaine has been found inside a car after patrolling officers signalled for the driver to stop in Rochester

A suspect remains in custody after a man was stabbed

Officers were in Corporation Street when a car came to their attention at around 7.20pm on Thursday 23 November 2023.

Officers stopped the car and upon searching inside they found a quantity of cocaine hidden in the centre console.

A further search of the driver’s property led to officers finding cannabis, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The 49-year-old man from Rochester was arrested on suspicion of drug offences. He has since been released on bail until Friday 23 February 2024 while officers continue their enquiries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts