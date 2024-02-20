Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) takes action to protect public health

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has announced the reclassification of codeine linctus, an oral solution used to treat dry cough in adults, to a prescription-only medicine. This decision comes in response to mounting concerns over the risk of abuse, dependency, and overdose associated with the misuse of this opioid medication.

Codeine linctus, previously available for purchase under the supervision of a pharmacist, will now require a prescription following an assessment by a healthcare professional. This move aims to mitigate the misuse of the medicine, particularly in light of reports indicating its involvement in recreational activities, such as the concoction known as ‘Purple Drank.’

Dr. Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the MHRA, emphasized the agency’s commitment to patient safety, stating that while codeine linctus is effective for treating dry cough, its opioid nature poses significant health risks when abused. The decision to reclassify the medicine followed a comprehensive consultation process involving input from independent experts, healthcare professionals, and patients, with nearly 1000 responses received.

Reports highlighted the pressure faced by pharmacists to supply medicine to individuals struggling with addiction, prompting the MHRA to take decisive action to safeguard patients, carers, and healthcare providers across the UK.

Dr. Cave advised individuals who have been using codeine linctus long-term to seek guidance from healthcare providers on gradual reduction and cessation of use. Support services such as Talk to FRANK and NHS resources are available for those seeking assistance with codeine addiction or dependency.

The reclassification underscores the importance of prioritizing patient well-being and aligns with efforts to promote safer alternatives for managing dry coughs. Pharmacists remain accessible resources for expert advice on suitable treatments, emphasizing the availability of non-codeine-based products for short-term cough relief.

The move has garnered support from healthcare professionals and industry stakeholders, including the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and the consumer healthcare association PAGB. Professor Claire Anderson commended the decision as a positive step towards protecting patient safety, while Michelle Riddalls reaffirmed the industry’s commitment to prioritizing patient well-being and ensuring the safe use of over-the-counter medicines.

As the reclassification takes effect, patients are urged to consult healthcare professionals for appropriate guidance and refrain from purchasing codeine linctus from unauthorized sources, as it poses potential health risks.