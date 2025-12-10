Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault

A Colchester man has been handed eight years behind bars — despite skipping town. Arjun Rajan, 33, was convicted in his absence for sexually assaulting a woman he offered a lift to, after pretending to be a taxi driver.

Caught on CCTV Lurking in City Centre

On 24 July 2022 at around 12.30am, Rajan was caught on CCTV driving alone to Colchester city centre. He parked on High Street before wandering down Head Street. After half an hour, he spotted the victim as she waited for a taxi home. He followed her onto High Street, then offered her a lift – posing as a cabbie.

Horrific Assault Inside Moving Car

The woman trusted Rajan, got inside, and he drove towards her home. But before they arrived, the nightmare unfolded. Rajan sexually assaulted her in the car. The victim bravely told him to stop driving, then walked the rest of the way home and reported the attack to police.

Justice Served Despite Fugitive Status

Police quickly identified and arrested Rajan on the same day.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 14 July 2023 but then fled the country.

An arrest warrant was issued.

On 7 October 2025, a jury found him guilty in his absence.

On 4 December, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and slapped with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Rajan remains a wanted man as authorities continue the hunt following his flight abroad. His victim’s courage ensured justice was served — no matter the distance.